Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,526 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $218.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

