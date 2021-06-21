Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,619 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

MMM opened at $192.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.88. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

