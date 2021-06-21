Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

