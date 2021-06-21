Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.56 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $118.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

