Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avaya were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE:AVYA opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.