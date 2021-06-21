Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 321,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.85% of Avid Bioservices worth $75,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 620,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

