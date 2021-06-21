Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $37.30. 10,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,601. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

