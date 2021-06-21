Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $164.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

