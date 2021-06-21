Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

