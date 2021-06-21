Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $129.44 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

