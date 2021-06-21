Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

