Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $875,340.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $306.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.00 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

