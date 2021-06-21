Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $162.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

