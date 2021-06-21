Aviva PLC Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,467,000 after buying an additional 278,319 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $194.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

