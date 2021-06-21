Aviva PLC Has $8.54 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 177,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $74.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

