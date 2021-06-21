Aviva PLC Has $9.50 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN stock opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

