Aviva PLC Purchases 102 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $266.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.61. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $267.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.