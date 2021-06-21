Aviva PLC Sells 1,734 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $237.44 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.