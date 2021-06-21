Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $652.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 48,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after buying an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.