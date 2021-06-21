Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,457 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

QUAL stock opened at $127.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

