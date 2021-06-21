Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 216.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.94.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $423.50 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.