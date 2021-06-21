Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.82 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

