Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.32 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

