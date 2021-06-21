Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $17.20 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $17,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.