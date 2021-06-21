Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $232.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

