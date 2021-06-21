Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $2,073,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $172.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $172.35 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

