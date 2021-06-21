Balancer Price Tops $16.69 (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $16.69 or 0.00051184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $115.86 million and approximately $30.41 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.00697028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00042887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

