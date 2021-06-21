Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 78,025 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 458.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 78,025 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 1,253,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,424 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.58. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.