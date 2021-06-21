Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $1.91 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 602,684 shares worth $64,935,777. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $109.12 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

