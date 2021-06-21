Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Brunswick by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.