Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,432 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

