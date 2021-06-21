Bank of America Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $900.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.37.

NVIDIA stock opened at $745.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $356.00 and a 1-year high of $775.00.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,414 shares of company stock worth $59,176,291. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

