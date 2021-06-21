Bank of America Cuts The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $123.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.