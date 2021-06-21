Bank of America Downgrades CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) to Underperform

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.15 on Monday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,136,000 after buying an additional 833,470 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $10,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 96,599 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 175,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

