Bank of Montreal Can Has $27.53 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LKQ were worth $27,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

