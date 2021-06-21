Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 39,223 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Square were worth $37,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $237.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.83. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.88, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.92 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.