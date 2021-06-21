Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Prudential Financial worth $263,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $97.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

