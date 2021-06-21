Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $271.23 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,537,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Marvell Technology worth $271,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

