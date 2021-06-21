Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $277.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,392 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $180.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

