Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $291.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Kinder Morgan worth $291,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

