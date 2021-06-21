Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $340,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.44 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

