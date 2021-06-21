Beacon Securities Downgrades Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) to Hold

Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGDPF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.03.

MGDPF stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

