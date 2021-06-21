Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €62.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €60.70 ($71.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.08. Befesa has a 12 month low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 12 month high of €63.80 ($75.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

