Beldex (BDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $104,392.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $72.76 million and $104,392.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

