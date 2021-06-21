BEPRO Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $612,406.00 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $612,406.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.41 or 0.00673264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00080499 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

