Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $26.83 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,626 shares during the quarter. World Fuel Services makes up 2.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $26,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on INT shares. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.