Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 16,172 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.66.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.90. 550,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

