Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 61,264 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,264 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global accounts for about 3.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.68% of Terminix Global worth $42,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

TMX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

