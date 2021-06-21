Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

FTV stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.57. 5,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,922. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

