Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 55.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,764. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.19 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

